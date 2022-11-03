At last Thursday evening’s meeting of the Trousdale County School Board, the board heard a similar cry for help from principals as the school district is facing a substitute-teacher shortage.
All three district schools have struggled this year to find substitutes to cover classes when teachers are absent.
“The biggest struggle that we’ve had is finding subs to cover classes,” said Trousdale County High School Principal Casey Kuhn. “Teachers have been supporting each other left and right and covering each other’s classes during planning period. That’s been the hardest part. I’ve heard from several teachers that they have never had to cover so many classes. And we know how difficult it is to find substitutes.”
Jim B. Satterfield Middle School Principal James McCall added, “One thing that Dr. Kuhn said that I will re-emphasize is (there is a lack of) subs. I have three teachers out tomorrow, and I do not have subs. It’s a team game at the school ... we cover each other. So, subs are crucially important.”
A bid for $95,045 was brought before the school board regarding bringing the restrooms at the Trousdale County High baseball and softball complex up to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards.
“Basically, what we are looking at is the situation we have at the baseball field,” said Trousdale County School Board member Robert Atwood. “Everybody knows that we have the old, gray concession stand that has the two bathrooms in it that are in a very dilapidated state. They are also not ADA compliant. So, what (we) are looking at is taking that building down, going in behind the new bleachers, pouring 15 feet of concrete, and putting two ADA-compliant bathrooms on the baseball side and two on the softball side. We would then have ADA-compliant bathrooms that are clean, nice facilities. It would bring our facilities up compared to what they are right now.”
The school board voted unanimously to accept the bid and to move forward with the project.
