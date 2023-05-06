As budget hearings commenced on Tuesday night at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield presented a preliminary 2024 fiscal year school budget to the budget and finance committee.
However, the budget and finance committee voted unanimously not to send the school district’s preliminary budget on to the county commission for approval, but instead, opted to revisit it on May 11 after the school board has had time to reevaluate the numbers for some of its capital outlay projects.
The school district currently has multiple projects that need to be addressed requiring financial assistance from the county to complete.
“We have some capital outlays issues,” said Satterfield. “What we have (to do) is to renovate the football restrooms, relocate the football fieldhouse, and put a roof on the elementary school. We are living on borrowed time on that roof. Basically, what the (school) board is saying is that we will split that (cost) with the county. The board will take on 72% of the cost, and the county would take on the other 28%. So, the idea is that we will fund it three to one.”
Trousdale County School Board Chairman John Kerr added, “I think Dr. Satterfield laid it out pretty well. This is one of the few times that I have seen the school board have the support to do a large financial upgrade of its facilities in Trousdale County. It started with the roof on the middle school, and that has extended on to the baseball and softball complex, which has now become a really nice facility for the future. We have never had this kind of financial upgrade to our facilities. If the county commission can decide to take on the cost of (the elementary school) roof, then we have decided that we can take on the cost of the rest of it.”
In addition to capital outlay issues, Satterfield indicated that big changes regarding school funding may affect the school district’s bottom line, as the state has set into motion a new funding formula that also comes with new requirements.
“In the state of Tennessee, we have moved to a new (way of) funding,” said Satterfield. “We have been doing (the Basic Education Program, BEP) for a long time. But the BEP has been ditched for the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA).
“How they calculate the way schools get their money is totally different from the way it’s been in the past.”
With the BEP, the state used to fund schools by looking at student attendance at four different points throughout the year, but now through TISA, funding is based on student attendance throughout the entire school year.
“So, (with TISA) if a student is transient, and they move in (to the school district), they carry that money with them,” said Satterfield. “But they can also move out and take that money with them.”
According to Satterfield, under TISA, the school district is also required to raise teacher salaries.
“(TISA) says that we have to raise our existing educators’ salaries by $176,920,” said Satterfield. “We are getting a million additional dollars, and we’ve allocated probably $750,00 to $800,000 of that money based in personnel. One of the things we have done is taken all of our certified teachers and raised them $1,923. If you take $1,923 and you multiply it by 107 teachers, then we’re over that amount ($176,920). We’ll meet that threshold. We’ve also given all of our non-certified people a raise and all of our administrators a raise. So, we’ve taken that new money and really invested it in people.”
“Finding good employees and keeping them has been a challenge for us. If we don’t keep up with the level of salary expectations, then employees have a lot of (other) options these days.”
The school board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday night to readdress the 2024 general purpose school budget before reconvening with the budget and finance committee on Thursday.
