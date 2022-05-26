Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield came back before the budget and finance committee on Monday night as the committee discussed the issue of additional funding for repairs on the parking lot at Trousdale County High School and how it may affect the school board’s 2022-2023 budget.
However, that discussion came amidst some confusion due to the fact that some individuals were unsure of whether the budget had already been approved when it was first presented to the budget and finance committee on May 10.
“There was no (previous) action on it (the parking lot), because we felt like it was an optional thing that was outside of the budget, that it was something you were requesting, letting us know that these things needed to be done,” said Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell. “I thought that what we (the budget and finance committee) did was going to get you everything you needed to do your budget.
“So, I guess what you are asking is $115,000 additional on your revenue.”
According to Jewell, the 2022-2023 school board budget had been previously approved by the budget and finance committee.
That was confirmed according to the minutes from the May 10 meeting.
“The only adjustments in that budget were some non-recurring items that we ask you, the budget and finance committee, to look at,” said Satterfield.
Of the school’s non-recurring items, most are facility repair and maintenance issues. Non-recurring items involve expenses that only occur once.
“There is an elementary roof issue that may be forthcoming, and the key conversation piece this evening is that we have a grant to help us repair, recoat, and resurface the high-school parking lot at cost,” Satterfield said. “We have an estimate on that that is $315,000.
“The issue is (that) we are on a short timeline. We need to repair the parking lot this summer. I’ve got $200,000, there about, ready to go. I need (an additional) $115,000.”
The school board applied for and was given a federal grant of $200,000 to help make needed repairs to the high-school parking lot but still needs $115,000 to complete the estimated $315,000 project.
The school board revised its 2022-2023 budget by $115,000 in recurring expenses, which included cutting out a new teacher hire and eliminating non-certified employee raises, but it asked the budget and finance committee for an additional $115,000 in non-recurring expenses.
“We removed the middle-school teacher, and we removed the 4% raise for non-certified employees,” Satterfield said. “Both the raises and the teacher are recurring expenses valued at approximately $115,000. So, the only thing that we would ask for is if this committee could pony up $115,000 of non-recurring to help us on the payment.”
However, there seemed to be some confusion over the school board’s request for additional funds and concerns about the perceived previous lack of action by the budget and finance committee, leading to the question as to whether or not the school board’s budget was ever even approved by the committee.
“I would recommend that you pay that (the $115,000) outside this budget,” Satterfield said on Monday. “If you would just help pave the parking lot, it doesn’t raise your Maintenance of Effort.”
After much deliberating back and forth, it was suggested that the budget and finance committee stay with the current budget and take the additional funds needed for the parking lot out of the debt service fund (consisting of wheel-tax funding), which has been in place for almost 20 years.
“We have found a way that we can pay (the additional $115,000) out of our funds and not affect what we had already approved to their budget,” said Jewell.
Discussions on the issue are expected to continue at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.