Scott Dewayne Cothron, age 50, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Eugene “Joe” & Maybell Cothron.
Survivors are: sister, Angela (Jeff) Lee; two nieces, Holly & Sierra Lee; nephew, Tyler (Laurel Woodward) Lee.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 23, officiated by Eld. Donald Taylor.
Pallbearers were: Chris Sullivan, Darrell Jared, Ray Johns, Carlos Watson, Phillip White, Keith Hall, Tyler Lee and Jeff Lee.
Interment was in Green Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280
was in charge of arrangements.
