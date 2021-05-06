Seed Morton is preparing for his 10th annual Car, Truck & Bike Show, which gives local car enthusiasts an opportunity to show off vehicles of all makes and models.
The Car, Truck & Bike Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, at First Baptist Church in Hartsville. If it rains that day, the show will be held on May 15.
Registration is $15 per entry, and will take place from 8 a.m.-noon. All proceeds go to benefit the youth of First Baptist Church and the church’s youth missions.
In addition to door prizes, there will also be music, food and a 50/50 cash drawing, as well as dash plaques for the first 100 entries.
Fifty trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m. in the following categories: Youth Minister Choice, Youth Choice, Office Manager Choice, Pastor Choice, Best of Show, Top 10 and Top 3 Bikes.
“I’m excited that this show has reached its 10th year. I’m always happy to try to help my community and my church, and also see all the cars and their owners who help support us,” Morton said.
Morton expressed his appreciation for the following sponsors: First Baptist Church, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilson Bank & Trust, Citizens Bank, Foodland, Tri-County Electric, Southern Shears Salon, Linda’s Cakes, Farm Bureau, Darrell’s Auto Parts, Pretty Quick Auto, Woodard Tire, Co-Op, Minit Mart, Music City Speed & Nostalgia, Hartsville Pharmacy, Piggly Wiggly, Hartsville Alignment, SS Motors, Hartsville Goodyear, the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class, WTNK 93.5-FM and Jerry Richmond, Macon Power Sports and the Loud-N-Obnoxious Car Club.
For more information on the car show, call Morton at 615-374-9419 or Sharon Morton at 615-504-5385.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
