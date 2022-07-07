United States Sen. Marsha Blackburn visited Trousdale County last Wednesday as part of her annual 95-county tour.
Since her election in 2019, Blackburn has made it a point to travel to each of the 95 counties in Tennessee to hear what her constituents have to say.
“Basically, what we’re doing is our 95-county tour,” said senior state communication manager and field representative Tyler Privette. “This is our fourth time.”
According to Privette, Blackburn places a high level of importance on listening to her constituents throughout the state.
“The senator has made it a priority since she was elected in the Senate to be in every county every year,” said Privette. “The main thing we are looking to do is just hear from the community ... what are the needs? How can our office best assist them? So, it’s pretty cut and dry, but we just try to stay in touch. We believe if we all work together, we can accomplish much more.”
The two main topics of discussion between Blackburn and Trousdale County leaders were growth and inflation.
“We are looking at the growth that is here,” said Blackburn. “We’re looking at how the county meets the needs of that growth, what the resources are at the federal level that can be helpful. The mayor has been so good to look for grants, and our team has been supportive of his efforts there.
“We also talked about inflation and the impact that inflation has. It is affecting every family. It is affecting the county’s budget. I don’t think anybody has ever seen inflation tick up like it has moved up during the past year. Every week I go to the grocery store, and I cannot believe what basic items are costing.”
What Blackburn heard from county leaders — which included Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers, Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell and county commissioner Bill Fergusson — was similar to the feedback from other counties across the state of Tennessee.
“We hear the same things,” said Blackburn. “All of our counties, especially in the mid part of the state, have seen such rapid growth. The fact that they are seeing this kind of growth is one of the reasons that all of the counties are talking about water. They are talking about improving roads. They are talking about their industrial parks, because right now, they are getting more and more inquiries.”
The mayor was encouraged by Blackburn’s response as she encouraged county leaders to take advantage of available resources.
“I think her (Blackburn’s) visit went very well,” said Chambers. “She listened to our concerns. She encouraged us to take advantage of available resources.”
Blackburn will continue meeting with county leaders across the state until the latter part of the year as she continues the tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.