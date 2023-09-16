On Monday, the Trousdale County Senior Center was one of 125 senior centers across the state that was awarded an $8,000 grant from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD).
According to Trousdale County Senior Center Director Ginny Gregory, the grant will be used to install a computer lab at the senior center to which its members will have access.
“The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) offers senior centers the opportunity to apply for an $8,000 grant,” said Gregory. “I had to write a short proposal stating how I planned to use the money. So, I proposed doing a small computer lab for our center, and we ended up being one of the centers that was awarded the grant.
“The grant application required a letter from Rep. (William) Slater and Sen. (Ferrell) Haile to back up what we wanted to do with the money. They both backed it, and we were awarded the grant.”
In addition to greeting Trousdale County seniors who showed up for the event, Haile and Slater joined TCAD Executive Director James Dunn in presenting the $8,000 check to the center.
“Sen. Haile and I both wrote letters of support for the grant money for the senior citizen center, and we were certainly happy to do it,” said Slater. “Senior citizen centers play a very valuable role in communities, and I know, here in Hartsville, it means a lot to a lot of folks, and we’re so happy to support it.”
According to Haile, TCAD began allowing Tennessee senior centers to apply for grants in 2021. However, due to increased funding from the Tennessee General Assembly, the grant, which was initially $5,000 in 2021, has increased to $8,000 this year.
In his address to the seniors who attended the event, Dunn said that funding for senior centers is an important mission as social isolation in one of the biggest dangers to senior citizens today.
“What a lot of folks don’t understand is that there are 1.5 million children in the state of Tennessee,” said Dunn. “By comparison, we have 1.68 million who are 60 and older. So, the demographic is growing. We are producing children at a lower rate, and we are aging out at a quicker rate. The population of seniors is growing all the time.
“Even more important, this (the senior center) is a place where folks can come and get nutrition assistance, get information about resources, and most important, come together and congregate, because social isolation is one of the biggest dangers we have to the health of our seniors.”
Trousdale County Senior Center member Kassie Hassler has frequented the senior center for nearly 15 years and said that the computer lab will be a nice addition for its members.
“I started coming to the senior center in 2008,” said Hassler. “And I think the best thing about getting a computer lab here is that we’re going to have internet access, and we’re going to have printers. That means we will be able to do almost anything that we need to do, and we will be able to do it here. That’s going to be really nice.”
