Dollar General announced the opening of its new DG Market on Sept. 6, located at 40 Hickory Ridge Lane in Hartsville.
With the opening of the new store, Dollar General is expecting to employ approximately 15-17 people from the area, depending on the needs of the store. In addition to creating a handful of new jobs, Dollar General’s mission is to be a good corporate neighbor to the community.
“We are excited to provide Hartsville residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our new location,” Dollar General Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Store Development Matthew Simonsen said. “The new DG Market format aims to provide the Hartsville community with closer access to fresh and healthier foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices.”
The new DG Market will carry products such as cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, home décor, and other products that may be found at the regular Dollar General location on McMurry Boulevard, but it will also have an extended selection of fresh grocery items, such as meats, fruits, and vegetables.
However, providing the community with affordable and convenient products is only part of the store’s mission.
“At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience,” said Simonsen. “(We also) strive to be a good corporate citizen.”
As part of being a good corporate neighbor, and to commemorate the opening of the new DG Market in Hartsville, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to an undisclosed nearby elementary school in partnership with the Kellogg Company. According to the Dollar General Corporation, the donation is part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings in 2022. Additionally, schools, non-profit organizations, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the new Hartsville store will be able to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
While the openings of new Dollar General locations are being celebrated around the country through book donations, this is the second store that the company has opened in Hartsville. The was opened in 1998, located at 102 McMurry Boulevard. And with the opening of the new DG Market, the company hopes to draw more customers, and as Simonsen said, and provide them with a “convenient” and “enjoyable” shopping experience.
