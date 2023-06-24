Amanda Sexton has joined the Tennessee Central Economic Authority team as a project manager.
Sexton recently relocated from Texas, where she was working with Mayekawa USA as the IOM/ISO coordinator.
As a Trousdale County native and graduate, Sexton also has 15 years of experience in customer service and leadership within state government operations.
She received her bachelor of science in marketing from Western Kentucky University in 2006 and her master of science in public service management from Cumberland University in 2011.
Sexton currently resides in Trousdale County with her husband, Chris, of 18 years, along with their two sons, Luke and Jax.
In her personal time, Sexton and her family enjoy the outdoors, hunting, fishing, utility task vehicle (UTV) trail riding, traveling, and restoring their historic farmhouse.
Sexton has a passion for serving her community and is excited to shift her career into economic development.
As the project manager, Sexton will focus on industrial recruitment, existing business programs, grants and assisting with workforce development.
Sexton’s core territory will include Macon, Smith, and Trousdale counties. She will work in collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee Valley Authority, along with the local government entities and the development districts.
• Tennessee Central Economic Authority was established in 1986 as an economic development organization to serve a five-county region of Macon, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, and Wilson counties.
Its commitment is to recruit, retain, and expand advanced manufacturing job opportunities for the five-county region. TCEA attempts to achieve that through retention and expansion programs, workforce development, marketing, strategic planning, multiple partnerships, and site development investments.
The TCEA vision is to continually pursue the next level of enrichment for the people and communities in the Tennessee Central region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.