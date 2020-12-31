Sheila Ann Lankford
Sheila Ann Lankford, age 65, of the Hillsdale Community of Macon Co., passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Macon Community Hospital.
She was preceded in death by: father, Oscar Franklin Gulley; sister, Patricia Lynn Boles.
Survivors are: husband, Douglas Lankford; mother, Selma Todd; brother, Johnny Gulley.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, officiated by Bro. Barney Allison.
Interment was in the Cedar Bluff Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.