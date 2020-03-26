Editor’s Note: The following are suspects booked in the Trousdale County jail during the specified timeframe. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 16Michael David Ladd, 56, of Hartsville, was charged with drivers license revoke/suspend/canceled by Deputy James Pattie. Ladd was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for April 24.
Jorge Antonio Go Escobar, 32, of Hartsville, was charged with driving on suspended license by Deputy Clint Friar. Bond was set for $1,000 and General Sessions court date was set for April 24.
March 17Daniel Thomas Harris, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with probation violation by Deputy Brad Basford. No bond was set and General Sessions court date was set for March 20.
March 20Desiree Antoinette Harris, 39, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft-all other larceny by Deputy David Morgan. Harris was released on her own recognizance and General Sessions court date was set for May 8.
Jeremy Burton, 39, of Hartsville, was charged with driving on revoked license-second, DUI-fourth, motor vehicle habitual offender by Deputy Clint Friar. Bond was set for $3,000 and General Sessions court date was set for June 26.
March 21Ashley Nicole Hart, 30, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI by Deputy Tony Wrinkle. Bond was set for $2,000 and General Sessions court date was set for June 26.
March 22Marcus Keene Calhoun, 40, of Hartsville, was charged with domestic assault by Deputy David Morgan. Bond was set for $1,500 and General Sessions court date was set for May 8.
