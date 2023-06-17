Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell was the guest speaker at the Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday, where he updated chamber members on issues that have impacted the county over the past year.
One point of interest addressed by Russell was the re-implementation of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program in public school classrooms, a program that was formerly a part of drug resistance education in Trousdale County schools.
As substance abuse runs rampant across the country, the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office, together with the school district, has decided to re-implement the D.A.R.E. program using school resource officers as instructors for the 10-week program.
“The Tennessee High Patrol came and talked to me last fall about doing the D.A.R.E. program again,” said Russell. “So, we are going to put it back in the schools. The D.A.R.E. program is not just drug education. It’s a 10-week program at each of the schools, and it’s built on different things. Each week there is something different — bullying, building self-esteem, teen suicide.
“My chief deputy was our first D.A.R.E. officer. He did the program for about five or six years. Then it kind of dwindled away. Next week, the SRO from each school is going to Wilson County for training. They will be going to school to learn the curriculum to be able to teach it. They are excited about getting that started.”
With the support from the schools, the D.A.R.E. program will begin this fall.
“Dr. Satterfield is onboard with it, so we are going to start that this fall,” said Russell. “We are going to do the program all the way through high school.”
Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield added, “We hope this helps to reduce drug, tobacco, and alcohol abuse. We have not yet worked out all of the details, but we are going to put it in our elementary and middle school next year and are putting it in our health and wellness classes at the high school.”
When the D.A.R.E. program is implemented in the fall, it will serve all grade levels in Trousdale County schools.
