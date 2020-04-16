Editor’s Note: The following are suspects booked in the Trousdale County jail during the specified timeframe. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 6Steven Matthew Allen, 29, of Hartsville, was charged with public intoxication by Deputy Clint Friar. Bond was set for $1,000 and General Sessions court date was set for June 12.
Leslie Brooke Barksdale, 24, of Hartsville, was charged with probation violation, domestic assault by Deputy Dusty Cato. No bond was set and General Sessions court dates were set for April 27 and June 12.
April 7Tracy Lynn Sage, 41, of Hartsville, was charged with aggravated assault by Deputy David Harris. Bond was set for $2,500 and General Sessions court date was set for May 22.
Gary Wayne Massingille, 37, of Hartsville, was charged with public intoxication, probation violation by Deputy Dusty Cato. Bond was set for $10,000 and General Sessions court dates were set for May 22 and June 12.
Richard William Schumacher, 45, of Hartsville, was charged with public intoxication by Deputy David Harris. Bond was set for $2,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 22.
April 8Ronald Gene Dye, 28, of Elmwood, was charged with drivers license revoke/suspend/ canceled by Deputy Brad Basford. Dye was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for May 22.
April 11Carl Franklin Angel III, 26, of Brentwood, was charged with trespassing by Deputy Dusty Cato. Angel was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for June 26.
Samuel Kirk Lucas, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with trespassing by Deputy Dusty Cato. Lucas was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for June 26.
Douglas Arnold, 24, of Franklin, was charged with trespassing by Deputy Dusty Cato. Arnold was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for June 26.
April 12Juan Luis Arias Liranzo, 36, of Hartsville, was charged with domestic assault by Deputy Wesley Taylor. Liranzo was released on his own recognizance and General Sessions court date was set for June 26.
Jody Wayde Jonakin, 31, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI, possession of handgun while intoxicated by Deputy Jesse Gentry. Bond was set for $1,000 and General Sessions court date was set for June 26.
