Editor’s Note: The following are suspects booked in the Trousdale County jail during the specified timeframe. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 22Marcus Keene Calhoun, 40, of Hartsville, was charged with domestic assault by Deputy David Morgan. Bond was set for $1,500 and General Sessions court date was set for May 8.
March 23Corey Stephen Duffer, 30, of Dixon Springs, was charged with probation violation by Deputy Monica Carson. Duffer was released on his own recognizance and General Sessions court date was set for May 1.
Maranda May Bell, 36, of Hartsville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange by Deputy David Harris. Bell was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for May 8.
Jennifer Ann Wrinkle, 40, of Hartsville, was charged with domestic assault by Deputy Chaney Wright. Wrinkle was released on her own recognizance and General Sessions court date was set for April 24.
March 24Jerry Thomas Scruggs, 67, of Hartsville, was charged with domestic assault by Deputy Dusty Cato. Scruggs was released on his own recognizance and General Sessions court date was set for April 24.
March 27Kenyan Deshawn Harper, 22, of Hartsville, was charged with unauthorized use of auto/joyriding, bond condition violation, domestic assault by Deputy Clint Friar. Bond was set for $4,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 8.
Kimberly Dawn Dozier, 38, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear by Deputy James Pattie. Bond was set for $1,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 8.
