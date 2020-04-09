Editor’s Note: The following are suspects booked in the Trousdale County jail during the specified timeframe. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 30Tessa Shaundra Hicks, 20, of Hartsville, was charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession by Deputy Tony Wrinkle. Hicks was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for April 24.
March 31
Richard William Schumacher, 45, of Hartsville, was charged with public intoxication by Deputy Brad Basford. Schumacher was released on his own recognizance and General Sessions court date was set for May 22.
April 1Gerald Dion Blair, 45, of Castalian Springs, was charged with failure to appear by Sheriff Ray Russell. Blair was released on his own recognizance and General Sessions court date was set for May 8.
April 2William Bradley Graham, 32, of Erie, PA, was charged with public intoxication, vandalism, possession of handgun while intoxicated by Deputy Dusty Cato. Bond was set for $4,500 and General Sessions court date was set for May 22.
Michael Dale Troutt, 22, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to give immediate notice of accident, leaving scene of accident-damage by Deputy Troy Calhoun. Troutt was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for June 12.
Charlie Jr Watkins, 61, of Hartsville, was charged with public intoxication by Deputy Dusty Cato. Bond was set for $1,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 22.
April 3Gary Wayne Massingille, 37, of Hartsville, was charged with public intoxication by Deputy Travis Blair. Bond was set for $1,000 and General Sessions court date was set for June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.