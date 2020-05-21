Editor’s Note: The following are suspects booked in the Trousdale County jail during the specified timeframe. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 5Gregory Wayne Barrett, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI. Bond was set for $1,500 and General Sessions court date was set for July 10.
May 6Gayle Lee Settles, 43, of Castalian Springs, was charged with driving on revoked license. Settles was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for July 10.
May 7Carolina Juanita White, 19, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with drivers license revoke/suspend/canceled. White was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for June 12.
May 8Mary Ellen Ring, 36, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with allowing dog to roam. Ring was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for June 12.
Christopher Daniel Exum, 44, of Bethpage, was charged with DUI, driving on revoked license. Bond was set for $4,000 and General Sessions court date was set for July 24.
May 11Adolf Mjollnir Gambrell, 32, of Hartsville, was charged with false imprisonment, domestic assault. Gambrell was released on his own recognizance and General Sessions court date was set for May 22.
May 13Johnathan Kody Jamison, 28, of Castalian Springs, was charged with driving on revoked license. Bond was set for $2,500 and General Sessions court date was set for June 12.
May 14Brittany Tarneil Stafford, 27, of Hartsville, was charged with joyriding, probation violation. No bond was set and General Sessions court date was set for May 15.
Robert Wayne Clark, 48, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI, driving on revoked license. Bond was set for $10,000 and General Sessions court date was set for June 12.
May 15Kristopher Anthony Adams, 28, of Hartsville, was charged with driving on revoked license. Bond was set for $2,000 and General Sessions court date was set for June 26.
May 16Joe Louis Bergdorf, 52, of Westmoreland, was charged with DUI. Bond was set for $2,000 and General Sessions court date was set for Aug. 14.
Robert Wayne Clark, 48, of Hartsville, was charged with probation violation. No bond was set and General Sessions court date was set for May 22.
Matthew Layne Johnson, 36, of Hartsville, was charged with domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault. Bond was set for $40,000 and General Sessions court date was set for June 12.
May 17Free Alan Dyne, 45, of Bethpage, was charged with DUI. Bond was set for $1,500 and General Sessions court date was set for Sept. 11.
Catherine Ann Lewis, 30, of Hartsville, was charged with allowing dog to roam. Lewis was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for June 12.
Ruben Carlos Garcia, 35, of Hartsville, was charged with worthless check. Garcia was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for June 12.
Paul Samuel Willeford, 43, of Castalian Springs, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange. Willeford was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for June 12.
Sierra Mackenzie Davis, 19, of Lafayette, was charged with driving on suspended license. Davis was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for July 10.
