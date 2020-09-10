While this is the 17th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk, this year is the first time it is a virtual event. This just means you can participate from any location! Run or walk in your neighborhood, at the park, on a treadmill, wherever works best for you! In fact, you don’t have to run or walk at all — you can sleep in for Sherry’s Run if you choose!
Because it is a virtual event this year, this also means the regular Sherry’s Run 5K course along West Main Street, North Greenwood Street, Baddour Parkway, Castle Heights Avenue and Hill Street will not be closed to traffic. Typically the streets along the Sherry’s Run 5K route are blocked off for runners and walkers, but they will not be blocked off this year.
Since streets will not be closed, many teams and individuals are finding other ways to safely hold their own small gatherings. Some teams are meeting at local churches and school parking lots.
While so much has changed in our world this year and this year’s event looks different, the mission of Sherry’s Run has not changed. Sherry’s Run provides financial assistance to families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are fighting cancer.
“Each registration fee is so important,” said Alisa Eakes, patient assistance director for the Sherry’s Run organization. “Your $30 or $35 registration fee could provide a prescription, gas to get to treatment or a medical copay for someone who is battling cancer. It means so much to our patients to know their community supports them in their fight against cancer.”
Your support is needed this year for the Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 12! Registration is available online at sherrysrun.org or stop by the Sherry’s Run office to complete a paper registration form. Registration for the Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk is only $30 and Sleep in registration is only $35. All registrations include an event T-shirt. Sleep-in registrations include the shirt being mailed after the event date.
— Submitted
