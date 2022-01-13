Shirley Dean Blair, age 85, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 6, 2022 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Herman Dickerson Sr. & Nellie Mae Jones Dickerson; husband, Franklin Blair; grandson, Brandon Blair.
Survivors are: son, Wendell Blair of Hartsville; daughter, Wanda Blair of Mt. Juliet; three grandchildren, Kevin Ryan Blair, Jon Wesley (Corrine) Blair & Tiffany Seay; 11 great-grandchildren, Jason, Jonah, Noah, Ellie, Carter, Cora Lie, Maci, Owen, J.W., Urijah and McKenna.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 11, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
