Shirley Jean Sveller, age 68, of Hartsville, TN passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Leslie & Mattie Warner; three brothers, Jackie Warner, Randy Warner & Nelson Warner; sister, Francis Carpenter; son-in-law, James Spears; Leslie & Chris’s father, Harold Glen Hunt.
Survivors are: husband of 23 years, John Sveller; son, Christopher Hunt; three daughters, Leslie Spears, Tristen Mayhugh & Andrea Gummo; four grandchildren, Lee Bennett, Greyse Chandler, Justin & Jordan Martin.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, officiated by Bro. Jerry Watson.
Interment will be in the Green Grove Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from noon-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until service time Friday.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfh
hartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.