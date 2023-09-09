A brief, but strong, storm blew through Hartsville on Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m., causing damage to businesses and toppling several trees in the area.
Among the places that sustained damage was the Trousdale County Jail and Ronnie’s Marathon and Service Center in Hartsville.
“It (the storm) just came and went,” said Ronnie’s Marathon and Service Center employee Lisa Scruggs. “There was a lot of thunder and lightning and hard rain. For a while, you couldn’t even see through the rain.
“We were busy trying to get everything cut off and shut, but the storm was pretty much gone by the time we figured out what was going on.”
At one point during the storm, the wind gusts were so strong that a gas pump at the service station blew over.
“It took out the gas pump on the very end,” said Scruggs. “All of our trash cans blew next door to the pharmacy.”
“They (Marathon Petroleum Corporation) came up from Nashville and capped off the pump and took it with them to fix it,” said Scruggs. “They’ll bring it back when it’s fixed. This is a first for us, so we don’t know when the pump will be up and going, but the other pumps are still running.”
A portion of the Trousdale County Jail was also damaged during Tuesday’s storm.
“During the storm, a tree fell and knocked holes in the roof of the jail and tore up the flashing on the outside,” said Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell. “I got a work crew up there to tarp off the roof. We also had two trees blow down behind the jail. One of them was a big sycamore. I’ve never had it cut before because its roots are holding the (creek) bank together. But the storm split it.
“When the storm came through, I was on the phone. I couldn’t even see out the window because it was raining so hard. Then, a little later, the rain was blowing sideways.”
According to Russell, the damage to the building should not interfere with the daily routine of the jail.
