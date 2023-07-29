In 2015, experiential artist and activist Molly Gochman created the Red Sand Project to educate communities on the vulnerabilities that lead to the crime of human trafficking.
Since the project’s inception, events have been held throughout the country that community groups or individuals can participate in to show support for survivors of human trafficking.
As in previous years, the Trousdale County Health Department, along with other groups and individuals in the community, are participating in this year’s event, which began on July 25 and will run through Monday.
To show support for survivors of human trafficking, project participants pour natural, non-toxic, red sand into sidewalk cracks as a way to demonstrate how that, many times, human trafficking victims fall through the cracks of society.
“This is participatory art that creates opportunities for people to connect and ask questions,” said Red Sand Project Operations Manager Kristen Pratt. “We pour non-toxic, earth-safe, skin-safe, red sand into the cracks of sidewalks. The idea is that the red color draws your eye to something that is so often overlooked. A sidewalk crack is something that we walk over in our day-to-day lives and hardly notice it’s there. The same thing goes for human trafficking exploitation.”
According to Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, as in other states across the nation, human trafficking also exists in Tennessee.
“Human trafficking is a hidden crime in our state and across the country, because victims rarely come forward to receive help or services,” said Alvarado. “It’s up to all of us to bring an end to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. The Red Sand Project reminds us how crucial it is for communities, both urban and rural, to engage in awareness and education activities that support survivors of human trafficking and strengthen our prevention efforts.”
Trousdale County Health Department Director Adalberto Valdez added, “Human trafficking can happen in any community, small or large, and the Red Sand Project is a way for us to bring awareness to this hidden crime.”
Individuals or groups wishing to participate in the project can pick up bags of red sand at the Trousdale County Health Department, located at 541 Est Main St. in Hartsville, or at the Trousdale County Mayor’s Office, located at 328 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
For more information on local community resources, individuals can contact the Trousdale County Health Department at 615-374-2112, or to escape human trafficking, individuals can contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484, the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or text 233722.
