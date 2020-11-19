Signups have begun for Hartsville’s annual Christmas Parade, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.
This year’s theme will be “Coming Home for Christmas.” The best-themed float will win a trophy from the Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce, and there will be other awards given in categories such as Best Business, Best Organization and Best Church.
Last year’s parade ad nearly 200 entries and was the largest parade Hartsville had seen in some years.
Signup forms for the 2020 Christmas Parade can be found at Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust and at County Clerk Rita Crowder’s office in the County Administration Building. There is no entry fee to participate, but entrants are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy, which will be collected and donated to Christmas For Kids.
Signup forms may also be obtained by contacting Racheal Petty via Facebook.
In addition to the Christmas Parade, Trousdale County’s Rescue Squad will hold its annual Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 12 in the Foodland parking lot. Hours have not been determined yet, but the Toy Drive traditionally takes place after the parade.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
