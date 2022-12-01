The Trousdale County High School girls basketball team suffered a 55-42 setback to visiting Smith County in its home openers on Nov. 22.
The Lady Jackets started slowly, falling behind 22-6 in the opening period.
Trousdale County (0-4) narrowly outscored the visitors over the final three quarter.
“The girls played hard, and we are definitely getting better,” TCHS Head Coach Paige McKinney said. “Getting down early can sometimes cause a team to give up, but I am so proud of my girls for continuing to compete.
“Most of these girls had very little playing time in the past, and we are using every game and every situation to gain experience. We have to learn how to how to win, and we are working towards that every day.”
Lady Jacket sophomore Janae Aponte tossed in 12 second-half points to match her career-high of 16. Senior teammate Charlee Dixon equaled her career best as she contributed 10. Cayden Ray followed with seven, Braylee Potts five, Emma Elmore two, and Ella Elmore two.
Trousdale County hosts Red Boiling Springs on Friday and will travel to Hendersonville on Tuesday for its District 6-A opener at Merrol Hyde Magnet.
