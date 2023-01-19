Proposed ordinances regarding the definition and suitable locations of industrial solar energy facilities in Trousdale County is on the agenda for the Trousdale County Commission at its upcoming meeting on Monday night.
Currently, the county has no regulations in place for such facilities.
What started out as a mere discussion at last month’s meeting of the Trousdale County Planning Commission turned into a motion that is now being sent to the county commission in an attempt to define what a solar energy production facility is and what might be considered a potential suitable location, if any, in Trousdale County.
“In all of our discussions, there has not been one (specific) entity discussed,” said Trousdale County Planning Commission Vice Chairman David Thomas. “It has been a general discussion to merely define what a solar (facility) is and where they are allowed.”
And though, at this time, there is not a definite plan in place to build an industrial solar facility in the greater Hartsville area, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has considered the possibility of decommissioning its coal-fired Kingston Fossil Plant in Roane County and replacing it with a cleaner burning alternative, such as natural gas, which has some area residents concerned due to the fact it would require a large scale compressor station in Trousdale County.
But as the TVA contemplates moving forward with the plan, both the TVA and Enbridge have considered expanding the existing gas pipeline through a plan called the Ridgeline Expansion Project which would begin in Trousdale County and would terminate in Roane County with the majority of the proposed pipeline being located within the existing system’s right-of-way in order to minimize any negative impacts to the surrounding environment or landowners.
“To (Enbridge’s) credit, they have held the required meetings,” said Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall. “They had a meeting where they even brought in the people from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).”
Enbridge Stakeholder Engagement Manager Art Haskins added, “A lot of things are still to come as the project continues to get developed and all concerns are addressed.”
If the TVA decides to move forward with the Ridgeline Expansion Project, one viable option to power the accompanying compressor station would be to construct a solar energy facility that would help provide approximately 50% of its energy.
“To keep the gas molecules compressed in the pipeline, we will need to build a compressor station somewhere near Hartsville because the pipeline will run for 125 miles,” said Haskins. “From the very beginning of the (proposed) project, it has been public over the fact that Enbridge and the TVA have the desire to have a behind the meter solar facility (which produces power on-site).”
According to Haskins, a solar facility of that magnitude would necessitate approximately 80 acres of solar panels at the compressor station, which would require the acquisition of private property for the project. Enbridge is considering property off of Boat Dock Road in Hartsville as one possible location for the station.
“(The solar facility) will be around 80 acres,” said Haskins “It will provide about 8 mega-watts during the day time to off-set about 50% of the electricity used by that station. And in this case, the noise is almost non-existent, because we are going to use an electrically-driven compressor.
“This new compressor station will have the ability, in an emergency, to be able to use gas as a generator and power it as a backup system. But almost all of the time, it will be electrically-driven unless there is not electricity.”
But as indicated by McCall, some news about the project may have come a little later than other news.
“There was kind of new news that came late in the process,” said McCall. “What came later was the fact that they were planning on building or amplifying the pumping station and building an electrical substation there and then putting 80 acres under solar panels.”
In addition to McCall’s concerns, other county officials expressed concerns over the lack of regulations governing such facilities, which is not unlike the concerns that were uttered last year regarding the proposed Hunters Point Quarry and the lack of county codes that existed at the time.
“This is a response to our desire to be able to manage whatever wants to come into our county,” said Trousdale County Planning Commission Chairman John Kerr. “We started discussing this 12 months ago with rock quarries. It’s our desire to be cognizant of everything and try to be able to manage what wants to come into our county. It’s for the betterment of everybody.”
If given the green light, the one-year, proposed project will begin in the fall of 2025. However, it is still undecided, at this time, as to which direction the TVA will choose to go.
“The TVA still may determine that their best replacement option for the Kingston plant is some other alternative, in which case, we would stop all of our actions and the expansion of the existing pipeline will not be built,” said Haskins.
