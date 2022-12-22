Spying, clandestine operations, and jovial banter are all part of the light-hearted, friendly competition that exists between the Trousdale County schools in an effort to reign supreme in the annual food drive.
The food drive is sponsored by the Hartsville Rotary Club, in cooperation with the Trousdale County School District, to help supply the Community Help Center of Trousdale County with needed items for its food pantry.
“We had our best food drive ever,” said Hartsville Rotary Club President Chris Gregory. “We took a little over four tons of food (to the Community Help Center). The help center has a formula to calculate poundage, and they calculated a little over 8,500 pounds of food between the three schools. (The schools) really stepped up their games this year.”
For years, Jim B. Satterfield Middle School has consistently reigned supreme as the winner of the food drive. But this year, under the new leadership of principal Casey Kuhn, Trousdale County High School swept in and stole the victory from the middle school.
However, as Kuhn was presented the coveted Beaner Trophy, he refused to let Satterfield Middle School Principal James McCall forget his defeat. Due to the loss, McCall’s head was shaved.
“It was almost too easy,” said Kuhn. “I am formally requesting that we change this label (on the trophy) to a can of corn.
“And let’s be honest, Mr. McCall looks like that because he lost (in reference to McCall’s shaved head).”
Because the high-schoolers stepped up and captured the win, Kuhn will be facing a dunk tank filled with water and ice as his students celebrate their victory.
“So, when we have our reward day in the spring, I will sit in a dunk tank with ice all day,” said Kuhn. “With the ice bath, I’ll get out feeling like a new man.”
However, all of the light-hearted fun did not prevent Trousdale County School Board Chairman John Kerr from acknowledging the kindness of the students in helping others at Christmas time.
“It is great to know that the kids of Trousdale County are willing to work as hard as they did to help those in need any time of year, but especially at this time of year,” said Kerr. “To know that the help center is fully stocked and that people can go there and get some badly-needed items that can help them have a very merry Christmas and a happy new year, I think is awesome.”
