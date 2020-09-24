On Wednesday, June 10, the Nashville Advertising Co-op of Sonic Drive-Ins awarded 50 $1,000 scholarships to employees of their drive-ins.
The recipient at Hartsville’s Sonic Drive-In was Makenna Reed, who currently works at the store and will be a freshman studying biological socience at the University of Tennessee this fall.
In order to qualify for receiving these scholarships, employees must have worked in the drive-in for at least one year; acquire written recommendations from their store managers, teachers and other community leaders; and have completed high school and be accepted in good standing with a college or university.
The scholarship program has gone beyond regular employee retention in some cases. In Dickson, Misty Meadows was an elementary education major who continued to work at the Sonic part time while completing her education. She received the scholarship four years in a row.
After Misty began her career as an educator she continued to work at Sonic part time during summers and holidays. Kent Alsup, owner and manager of the Dickson Sonic says of the program, “It is one of the best resources we have. This program lets us help the people who help us, without them we can’t sell a single hamburger. Sonic Scholarship is a program that lets our employees shine.”
