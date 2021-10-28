HighPoint Health System announced on Oct. 18 that Carolyn Sparks has been named as permanent chief executive officer (CEO) of its Riverview and Trousdale facilities. She has served as interim CEO since July.
“We are thrilled to welcome Carolyn into her new role as CEO of Riverview and Trousdale,” said Susan Peach, Market President of HighPoint Health System. “Carolyn is a great healthcare leader. She has tremendous operational expertise paired with a strong dedication to people and community. We are confident that she is the right leader to take these hospitals into the future.”
Sparks comes to HighPoint Health System from Southern Tennessee Regional Health System (STRHS), another LifePoint Health system in Tennessee, where she has served as chief operating officer (COO) of its Winchester and Sewanee locations since 2020. During her tenure at STRHS, she led several capital and construction projects, the expansion of service lines, the recruiting of new physicians, and many staff development and community initiatives. Prior to STRHS, she served as assistant administrator of LifePoint Health’s Hospital Support Center in Brentwood. Sparks is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).
“In addition to her extensive operational experience, Carolyn brings HighPoint a genuine commitment to people and dedication to ensuring that a hospital is an excellent community partner,” said Jack McCall, chair of the Trousdale Board of Trustees. “We’re excited to welcome Carolyn permanently to our community and to seek new and greater ways to advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
Sparks earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from College of William and Mary, in Williamsburg, Va., and a master’s degree in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
“I am so grateful for the warm welcome I have already received from the Hartsville and Carthage communities and the hospital teams these past few months,” Sparks said. “Riverview and Trousdale are wonderful facilities and valuable assets to the health and well-being of these communities, and I look forward to what lies ahead as we continue creating a place where people choose to come for health care, physicians want to practice and employees want to work.”
