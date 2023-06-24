Like many communities across the country, Hartsville is preparing for its annual Fourth of July parade, which is scheduled to roll down the parade route on July 1 at 3 p.m.
The parade route will begin on McMurry Boulevard in front of Village Pizza and turn on to Broadway Street toward Main Street.
And as the excitement builds, local residents are examining their arsenal of water weapons to unleash on their fellow water warriors in the interactive splash zone of the parade.
Three years ago, the co-coordinators of the parade, Mark Presley and Amber Russell, decided to set Hartsville’s parade apart from other Fourth of July parades by creating an interactive experience for the crowd, while at the same time, providing a way for spectators to keep cool on a hot July afternoon.
“We really wanted to interact with the crowd, particularly the kids, because that’s who parades are for,” said Russell. “We had heard about it being done in Watertown, and we wanted to bring it here.
“The first time we tried it, it was really a hit. This will be our third year doing it.”
Presley added, “Normally, it is so hot, and we just thought that it would make the parade more fun for the kids.”
However, as Presley and Russell found out, it’s not only the kids that cut loose when water wars begin. Hartsville residents Chris Gregory and Robert Atwood have been known to take water warfare to the next level.
“It’s the Fourth of July,” said Atwood. “Everybody needs to be celebrating. We hook up hose pipes, and when people come by and shoot us with super soakers, we shoot them back with a full blast of hose pipe.
“The kids really enjoy it, and most of the time, it’s really hot. So, the water feels good. And if the kids see the adults having good, clean fun, that’s what they’re going to want to do too. It will stay with them for years to come. That’s the biggest reason why I do it.”
Gregory added, “Last year was the first time I participated in it, and I had a good time. I got soaked, but I thought it was great. Doing something fun for the kids is what’s important. I’m going to do it again this year.”
As in previous years, the parade coordinators have selected a grand marshal, and this year, former Trousdale County Mayor Carroll Carman has been chosen to lead the parade.
“When Mark called me and asked me to do this, I said, ‘Give me 24 hours,’ ” said Carman. “So. I consulted with several good friends, and all of them said, ‘Go for it.’ And now, I’m on my way as the grand marshal.
“I plan to be there with bells on, and I’ll probably bring several family members to join me or even ride along with me. Whatever the case may be, and I’m looking forward to it.”
For spectators who would like to attend the parade, but would prefer not to get wet, there will be a separate dry zone set up along the parade route.
