While Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for all of one’s blessings and provisions that have been bestowed upon families and our nation, there are folks who play a crucial role in helping to provide necessities to those less fortunate in their communities.
Church of the Firstborn is providing for many in Hartsville.
For years, Church of the Firstborn has opened its building every other Saturday to feed the less fortunate of the community through the backpack program, and now, in partnership with country singer Tracy Lawrence’s Mission Possible (a non-profit organization that provides Thanksgiving meals to feed the hungry of Middle Tennessee), it has opened up once again to distribute turkeys and other Thanksgiving dinner items to those needing assistance with a Thanksgiving meal.
“Each family will receive a turkey, beans, a second vegetable, and mashed potatoes or dressing,” said Trousdale County Schools Supervisor of Coordinated Health and Nutrition Kathy Atwood. “So, they will receive several side items to go with their turkey.”
The Church of the Firstborn initially began its outreach to the community 11 years ago when the church decided to get involved with feeding its neighbors.
“As a church, we wanted to get more involved in the community,” said Church of the Firstborn member Johnny Rowland. “I work in Robertson County and got involved with the backpack program there. So, I started thinking, ‘I wonder if there’s a backpack program in Trousdale County?’ That’s when I contacted Second Harvest (Food Bank) of Middle Tennessee. They put me in contact with Kathy Atwood, and it was a godsend. We wanted to get more involved in the community, and on the other hand, Kathy was wanting a backpack program in Trousdale County. It all worked out. Everybody in the church was 100% behind it.
“Since 2011, on Thanksgiving, we have been doing a turkey giveaway through the backpack program. This is the first year that Mission Possible has done the turkey giveaway.”
But to ensure the success of such a large undertaking, the church needed dedicated volunteers, and that’s when it decided to reached out to other churches.
“We started packing bags (of food) after the church in 2011,” said Rowland. “We invited some of the other churches to come in and get involved. It just sort of grew and grew from there.”
Thankfully, several churches, Sunday school classes, and civic organizations in the area responded to the call.
“Enon Chapel is a small church, but what they do to help is so consistent,” said Atwood. “Their faithfulness has blown us away. It’s a great group of people, and they’ve been a blessing.”
Rowland added, “I remember (the Whosoever Will men’s Bible class) was instrumental in helping to keep us funded for a while, because they heard about the need and donated money, and that was huge.”
And for those involved, sometimes, it takes a village to make things happen.
“The community has been absolutely vital,” said Rowland. “But everything has totally worked out. The community has reached out, and it helped the church get involved in the community. So, it’s been a blessing on all ends.”
As a result of their dedication, volunteers from the community distributed approximately 100 turkeys and side items to area residents who were in need of Thanksgiving meals.
