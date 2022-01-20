Hartsville played host last weekend to a unique fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital — Mr. Vanderquack.
Mr. Vanderquack is a 20-inch stuffed duck that is traveling to all 50 states as part of a campaign to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude’s. The hospital, located in Memphis, has been among the leading pediatric cancer facilities in the U.S. since its founding in 1962. Parents are not billed for children’s treatment and the hospital is funded through nearly $1.5 billion in annual donations.
Susie Wymer of Lebanon is among the group of volunteers nationwide participating in Mr. Vanderquack’s travels. She picked up the stuffed duck, which is equipped with a GPS tracker, at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium last Friday evening and came through Hartsville before continuing on to Columbia, Ky., where she was to pass Mr. Vanderquack on to his next carrier. From there, he was headed into Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia. His journey has hit over 30 states thus far and is scheduled to end in Memphis in September.
Mr. Vanderquack’s travels can be followed online at mrvanderquack.com or through the Mr. Vanderquack Facebook page.
“They have state coordinators who organize legs of the drive. People volunteer to drive the duck; it’s all volunteer-based,” Wymer said. “He was coming from the Clarksville area and I took him around to get various photo ops.”
While in Hartsville, Wymer met up with Mark Presley and the pair took photos at multiple local landmarks such as the train depot, the courthouse and the TVA nuclear tower. They also stopped by Wilson Bank & Trust on Saturday morning to get photos with employees there before Wymer left for Kentucky.
Donations can be made at mrvanderquack.com and go entirely toward St. Jude’s mission, Wymer noted. The stated goal is to raise $100,000 through the duck’s travels across the U.S.
“They’ll present St. Jude’s with a check for the donations at the end,” she said.
Wymer said she found out about Mr. Vanderquack through an online group chat in a Jeep group she follows and was inspired to participate.
“I felt it’s a great cause and I wanted to be a part of it,” she said. “I saw they were going through Nashville and signed up for it.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
