On Friday, two prison employees were transported by helicopter to separate area hospitals after being stabbed by two inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, which is managed by the privately-owned company CoreCivic that operates the facility for the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
“At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 14, two inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center made an unprovoked attack against two facility employees,” CoreCivic Public Affairs Manager Matthew Davio said in an email to the Vidette. “Responding staff restrained the assailants without further incident and rendered aid to the assaulted employees. The employees were transported to nearby hospitals, where they have been treated for their injuries.”
According to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell, the two employees were flown by helicopter to separate Nashville hospitals on Friday night after the incident occurred.
“One (of the victims) was taken to Vanderbilt (University Medical Center), and the other was taken to (TriStar) Skyline Medical Center,” said Russell. “One has already been released (from the hospital).
Davio added, “One (victim) has been released from the hospital. The other is still being treated for his injuries (and is) still in the hospital (as of press time).”
After the incident, the two inmates responsible for the stabbings were removed from general population, and an investigation has been launched at the prison.
“The assailants have been separated from the general population while an investigation is underway,” said Davio. “Tennessee Department of Correction officials were notified immediately, and the incident is under investigation.”
At this time, no further information has been released regarding the incident.
