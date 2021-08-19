Stanley Howard “Bugger” Young, age 77, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021 at his daughter’s home.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Charles Raymond & Lura Pansy Young; wife, Mary Sue Young; grandsons, Danny Scruggs & Jeremy Daniel Young.
Survivors are: two sons, Jimmy (Hanna) Young of Lebanon, Edward (Carol) Young of Hartsville; two daughters, Penny (Bobby) Brewster of Hartsville, Kayla Young of Hartsville; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Roscoe (Dimple) Young, Ray (Nina) Young & William (Janice) Young, all of Hartsville; four sisters, Geneva Stafford of Hartsville, Opal Young of Red Boiling Springs, Nova Storey of Lafayette, Jane Cassetty of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 13, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory & Eld. Jeff Blackwell.
Interment was in Hartsville Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyf
hhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
