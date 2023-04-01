Rob Atwood

On Monday, Trousdale County High School junior athlete Robert Atwood IV (center) stood with his wrestling coach and mother Beverly Atwood (at right) to be honored by way of a proclamation issued by Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall for being a Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association individual state champion wrestler while simultaneously maintaining a 3.75 grade point average.

