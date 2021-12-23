Tennessee revenue collections for November exceeded the budgeted estimate and were up over 20% from the previous year.
Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley announced recently that overall November state revenues were $1.4 billion, which is 21.73% more than November 2020 and $286.5 million more than the budgeted estimate.
“We continue to be encouraged by the strong sales and corporate tax growth exhibited in the month of November,” Eley said. “Sales tax receipt growth, which represents taxable sales activity in October, remained elevated for the month even as the state begins to compare similar collections that were higher in the past year due to recently enacted Internet and remote sales tax laws. All other taxes, taken as a group, exceeded the November estimate as well.
“While the economic progress and revenue growth the state has experienced year-to-date has been remarkable, we remain concerned over the sustainability of such high growth rates and will continue to monitor economic activity and revenue trends to ensure fiscal stability.”
Trousdale County collected $336,272.69 in state sales tax and $150,379 in local sales tax during November. Both were up 9.23% and 13.5% respectively from November 2020.
Trousdale also took in $15 in income tax, $34,330.78 in motor vehicle tax, $30,207.32 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $2,036.80 in business tax during November.
On an accrual basis, November is the fourth month in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
General fund revenues for November were $266.4 million more than the budgeted estimate, and the four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $20.1 million more than the budgeted estimate.
Sales tax revenues were $182.3 million more than the estimate for November. The November growth rate was 17.62%. Year-to-date revenues are $709.6 million higher than estimated, and the growth rate is 19.91%.
Year-to-date revenues for four months were $1.189 billion more than the budgeted estimate. The general fund exceeded estimates by $1.112 billion and the four other funds that share in state tax revenues exceeded estimates by $77 million.
The budgeted revenue estimates for 2021-2022 are based on the State Funding Board’s consensus recommendation of Nov. 24, 2020 and adopted by the first session of the 112th General Assembly in April 2021. Also incorporated in the estimates are any changes in revenue enacted during the 2021 session of the General Assembly.
