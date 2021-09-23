Tennessee revenues were more than the budgeted estimates for the first month of the state’s new fiscal year.
Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley recently reported that August revenues were $1.4 billion, which is $255.8 million more than August 2020, and $267.9 million more than the budgeted estimates. The growth rate for all taxes in August was 22.11%.
“Sales tax revenues, reflecting July’s consumer activity, and state corporate tax receipts (franchise and excise taxes) both posted substantial growth for the month compared to this same time last year,” Eley said. “While sales and corporate taxes constitute nearly 93% of the month’s growth, there are notable increases in returns from eating and drinking establishments and consumer fuel utilization.
“The tax growth numbers for August continue to reflect a strong economic environment in our state and although we are pleased with the start to this new fiscal year, we must continue to remain attentive to inflationary pressures and the ongoing economic effects associated with the pandemic.”
Trousdale County collected $347,478.24 in state sales tax and $161,257.09 in local sales tax during August. Both were up from the 2020 totals by 8.3 and 25.8% respectively.
Trousdale also took in $34,495.90 in motor vehicle tax, $38,558.52 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $1,666.83 in business tax during August.
On an accrual basis, August is the first month in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
General fund revenues were $247.9 million more than the August estimate.
The budgeted revenue estimates for 2021-2022 are based on the State Funding Board’s consensus recommendation of Nov. 24, 2020 and adopted by the first session of the 112th General Assembly in April 2021. Also incorporated in the estimates are any changes in revenue enacted during the 2021 session of the General Assembly. These estimates are available on the state’s website at tn.gov/content/tn/finance/fa/fa-budget-information/fa-budget-rev.html.
