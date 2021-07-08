Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley recently announced that revenues for May were $1.6 billion, which was $432 million more than the budgeted monthly revenue estimate. State tax revenues were $587.3 million more than May 2020 and the overall growth rate was 59.8%.
“Just as April tax revenue receipts revealed substantial growth, May state tax revenues continue to reflect extraordinary increases compared to this same time last year when most economic activity was weakened because of the pandemic,” Eley said. “When comparing May 2021 tax growth to May 2019, the monthly growth is 34.5% rather than the 59.8% growth over May 2020.
“May sales tax revenues, reflecting April taxable sales activity, grew across all industries except for groceries and food stores, which experienced a minor reduction. Corporate taxes, represented as franchise and excise taxes, exhibited the second largest monthly growth year-to-date. Also notable is that income taxes, normally due in April, are included in this month’s receipts due to a filing deadline extension. While the year-to-date revenue balance continues to advance, we will continue adhering to the conservative management of our budget as we approach the end of the fiscal year. We must continue to acknowledge the role that federal funds and inflation are playing in this already volatile economy.”
Trousdale County also saw strong sales tax growth in May, collecting $353,652.48 in state sales tax and $154,649.05 in local sales tax. Both were up from $318,563.09 (up 11%) and $135,137.54 (up 14.4%) in May 2020.
Trousdale also collected $6,898.82 in income tax, $34,292.64 in motor vehicle tax, $46,414.46 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $15,711.08 in business tax during May.
On an accrual basis, May is the 10th month in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
General fund revenues were more than the budgeted estimates in the amount of $392.8 million and the four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $39.2 million more than the estimates.
Year-to-date revenues for 10 months were $2,444.6 million more than the budgeted estimate. The general fund recorded $2,339.2 million more than the budgeted estimate and the four other funds were $105.4 million more than estimated.
The budgeted revenue estimates for 2020-2021 are based on the State Funding Board’s consensus recommendation of Nov. 26, 2019 and adopted by the second session of the 111th General Assembly in June 2020. Also incorporated in the estimates are any changes in revenue enacted during the 2020 session of the General Assembly. These estimates are available on the state’s website at tn.gov/content/tn/finance/fa/fa-bud get-information/fa-budget-rev.html
