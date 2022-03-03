A proposed new formula for how Tennessee funds its public schools could mean substantial new money for Trousdale County’s district.
On Feb. 24, Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn unveiled plans for the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA), which is designed to replace the nearly 30-year-old Basic Education Program (BEP).
More than 80 school districts, including Trousdale County, have signed onto a lawsuit against the state for more educational funding.
“In the coming weeks, I look forward to working with our partners in the General Assembly to pass this important legislation and improve the way Tennessee funds public education for the first time in over 30 years,” Lee said in a statement.
The governor has asked lawmakers to put an additional $1 billion into education via TISA. If adopted, the new funding plan would take effect for the 2023-24 school year.
Under TISA schools would receive a base amount of $6,860 per student, with various options to increase that amount depending on location and “unique learning needs.” Students with dyslexia or a disability would receive more funding, as would those in districts with small populations or concentrated small districts or where poverty is concentrated, calculated using an algorithm outlined in the legislation.
In a conference call with reporters prior to the official release, Schwinn said schools could receive as much as $15,600 per student depending on how many “unique learning needs” a student meets.
A breakdown of district projections listed Trousdale County as set to receive a 10.69% increase in its state funding, or almost $1.3 million annually.
In an effort to placate county governments, the required local match would be frozen until 2026-27. Schwinn told reporters that if Tennessee put $1 billion into the current BEP, as many as 25% of school districts would have to raise taxes to meet the required local match. Beginning in 2026-27, local funding increases would be similar to what they are now, Schwinn added.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said he had concerns over the new formula and how it would affect local schools. One example he gave was extra weight given to “small” districts, which are defined as having fewer than 1,000 students.
“What concerns me is we’re not small any more, and we’re the smallest county in the state in land area,” he said during Monday’s County Commission meeting.
“I think we need to learn more about it… the state legislature hasn’t decided how they’re going to do that,” Satterfield added.
TISA would put $6.6 billion toward the base needs of students and cover teacher salaries, nurses, counselors, principals and technology. Another $1.8 billion would go toward factors such as economically disadvantaged, concentrated poverty, sparsely populated communities, small school districts and “unique” learning needs such as dyslexia and English language learning.
Another $100 million would go to student bonuses when they demonstrate success in learning to read on grade level at the end of the third grade, as well as good performance on the ACT and industry credential tests.
TISA would also require school districts to publicly report funding and spending online. The Tennessee Department of Education also would put together an academic analysis of districts every year.
TISA is the result of months of public meetings to get feedback, and 18 subcommittees set up by TDOE to address various aspects of education needs.
Whether the plan will pass the General Assembly this year remains uncertain. Some lawmakers have expressed concerns about their ability to handle such a massive undertaking before adjourning, especially in an election year.
“I am currently doing a deep dive into this massive “student-weighted formula” funding spree. So I do not have all the details thought through,” Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver said via email. “I can tell you this, my concern is the unsustainable reality this will become to the local school districts.”
Sen. Ferrell Haile, who served on the steering committee that helped come up with the new formula, called TISA “a much better way to fund education.”
“I feel most members of the General Assembly will determine this is much better than the current BEP formula. And second, if we don’t put a new funding plan in place, then the court will do that for us,” Haile said via email. “I believe most Tennesseeans would prefer to have input into a new funding formula, than have the court dictate a plan. And all counties will receive more dollars than they currently do, and will not be required to spend more than they would under the BEP.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports, Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.