The Tennessee Department of Human Services will be sending a number of P-EBT cards to Trousdale County Schools in the coming days.
The department announced on Oct. 14 that it would be sending roughly 244,000 Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer cards to school districts across the state. The cards are intended to provide assistance to parents of students who receive free or discounted meals in place of meals that were missed from March to May after schools closed.
Since every student in Trousdale County is provided with free meals through the federal Community Eligibility Provision program, any household with a student can get a card regardless of income. P-EBT provides parents with $5.70 in benefits per student for each day that child qualifies. These benefits can be used to purchase food at any establishment that accepts EBT or online with Amazon and Walmart.
TDHS called the card mailing a second opportunity for parents to receive P-EBT following a successful application process that wrapped up in August with more than 500,000 children receiving benefits.
“Tennessee’s P-EBT program has already provided support to more than half of all public-school students in the state and we’re excited to give more families an opportunity to benefit,” said Tennessee Department of Human Services Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes in a press statement. “Now more than ever, citizens truly are looking to us for help. By ensuring student’s nutritional needs are met, we’re enabling Tennesseans to thrive when the pandemic subsides.”
Qualifying families will need to provide a valid ID to the school to pick up the cards. Any cards that aren’t picked up after 30 days will be returned to TDHS for disposal.
Kathy Atwood, Coordinated School Health supervisor for Trousdale County, said parents would be notified when cards were available for pickup.
“We have not received any cards yet. They had issues with the process. They are sending in alphabetical order,” Atwood said. “We will be sending parents letters when the cards are here & ready for pickup.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
