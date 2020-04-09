From staff reports
Unemployment claims continued to skyrocket to all-time highs in Tennessee last week, according to figures from the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
After seeing 39,096 new claims in the week ending March 21, the department reported 94,492 initial claims for the week ending March 28.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, it’s the state’s largest number of new claims in a single week. The closest record was set when 52,529 claims were filed the week ending on Jan. 11, 1992.
The Northern Middle Tennessee District, which includes Trousdale County, saw 32,246 new filings, according to department data. The previous week saw 16,993 new filings.
Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has a smartphone app that allows claimants to easily complete their weekly certifications without having to use a computer or Internet service.
The mobile app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Using the mobile app directs traffic away from the Jobs4TN website, creating more capacity for Tennesseans to file online for unemployment benefits.
A claimant uses the same login credentials needed to access Jobs4TN.gov to use the mobile app. Once logged in, the user will find a series of questions to answer that will determine their weekly eligibility to receive unemployment benefits.
The department also released county unemployment rates for February 2020, which listed Trousdale County with a 3.3% jobless rate. That was unchanged from January and up 0.2% from February 2019.
Among neighboring counties, Sumner and Wilson were each at 3%, while Macon and Smith were each at 3.4%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.