On July 1, new legislation went into effect in Tennessee regarding adequate shelter for outside dogs.
The new directive clarifies the definition of adequate shelter and is an update to the state’s anti-cruelty law.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, the new law creates clear guidelines for dog owners and law enforcement officers regarding the definition of adequate shelter and is not only meant to punish violators, but is also meant to help dog owners be proactive in providing for the pet.
On the heels of a recent animal cruelty case in Trousdale County, involving a dog without adequate shelter, had the new law been in place at that time, an officer would have been able to remove the animal in question from the situation without delay.
“Going back to the animal cruelty case here, that was a very good example of not having adequate shelter,” said Hartsville-Trousdale County Animal Shelter Director Rebecca Troutt. “If an officer had gone to the residence under these instructions, under the new adequate shelter definition, then they could have said, ‘That is against the law,’ merely because that dog was kept outside in a crate.”
Under the new definition, an animal crate is not considered to be adequate shelter for outside dogs.
The new law states that an adequate shelter must be clean and include access to food and water. It must also have access to shade between the months of March and October and be fitted with a sufficient amount of bedding between November and February. The structure must be of adequate size, which would allow the dog to lay in a normal position, and must be built of strong, substantial material that will protect the dog in the case of inclement weather. The shelter must include a roof, an adequate-sized entrance for the dog, and a solid-surface, resting platform that can be maintained in a sanitary manner.
“Being a responsible pet owner doesn’t mean your dog can’t stay outside,” said Troutt. “You can have an outdoor dog and still be a responsible pet owner. However, a responsible pet owner is not going to stick their dog outside in an igloo or a lean-to and say fend for yourself.”
Exceptions to the new legislation include dogs that are actively engaged in lawful hunting, police, military, patrol detection, search and rescue, herding or guarding livestock, trials or other lawful competitions, and service dogs or dogs actively in service training.
For more information on the new legislation, individuals can contact the Hartsville-Trousdale County Animal Shelter at 615-680-4022.
