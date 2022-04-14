The Hartsville Trousdale County Steering Committee opted to retain control over a piece of property near the city’s downtown area following a brief discussion about selling it during its meeting on April 5.
“The mayor asked us to review this property on Broadway down by the fire hall where the old tobacco warehouses were,” said Dwight Jewell, the steering committee chairman. “The committee felt it would be best for the county to possibly hold on to the property in case we needed it for future development.”
Jewell offered some hypothetical uses for the land.
“If we did need property for governmental use, we have talked about enlarging the ambulance service or moving it,” Jewell said. “There may be a day we need to add on to the fire station. It seemed prudent to maintain that property for government use going into the future.”
Jewell mentioned that the site is not really big enough for any large-scale development, like a school, but he did not rule out the site having a practical use going forward for a small governmental operation.
“I think it would be best to maintain control of that property, unless it gets dug into and something very disturbing is found,” Jewell said.
County commissioner Landon Gulley added, “Who knows what we need down the road, but it’s a good open tract of land at this point.”
Trousdale Mayor Stephen Chambers indicated that there has been retail interest.
“The interest has been retail developers looking at putting a store there, not requests for residential,” Chambers said. “If they open the store, it typically has over a million dollars in sales.”
