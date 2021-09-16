Stephen Howell Highers, age 76, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Steve was born Aug. 24, 1945 in Lebanon, to the late James and Virginia Highers. He is survived by: his brothers, James (Gloria) Highers and Michael Highers, both of Murfreesboro; children; Brian (Cheri) of Atlanta, GA, Charles Morgan (Ha) of Ava, VA, Jeremy of Cookeville, Amanda (Josh) of Murfreesboro, Caroline Guffey of Hartsville; seven grandchildren; and friends who were all beloved by him.
He was a lifelong member of Antioch Church of Christ in Castalian Springs. He graduated from Trousdale County High School, served in the Army National Guard, attended MTSU as an Industrial Arts major and worked as a mechanical engineer for TVA until his retirement. Wherever he met a stranger, he left a friend.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman in his earlier years until the long-lasting effects of an accident curtailed these activities in his later life. He was also a master gardener and enjoyed sharing vegetables to his friends and neighbors.
Funeral services were in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 9, officiated by Bro. Greg Armstrong.
Pallbearers were: Chris Highers, Jamie Highers, Caleb Lewis, Ethan Highers, James Webb and Lucas Dale.
Interment was in the Rankin Cemetery in the Barthelia community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Antioch Church of Christ or the charity of your choice.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
