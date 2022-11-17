The Trousdale County Planning Commission held a discussion forum at its monthly meeting on Monday night at the Trousdale County Community Center. As a result of the forum, the county may soon have more stringent building ordinances governing new commercial builds.
Discussions regarding stricter building regulations began after the recent opening of the new Dollar General (DG) Market, which faces McMurry Boulevard in Hartsville.
“We’ve been discussing for a couple of months about how we want our commercial buildings inside the county to look moving forward,” said Trousdale County Planning Commission Chairman John Kerr. “This came about when the Dollar General (Market was built). This is nothing negative towards Dollar General. They came and they followed what rules we had. I thought (the new store) was going to be like the Dollar Generals I’d seen in Castalian Springs or Lebanon, but you get bit when you assume something. So, we’ve been discussing some possible changes we would like to make moving forward with commercial builds.
“I am pro-business, but I want businesses to be a reflection in our community.”
A few specific items governing new commercial construction that the planning commission is considering include the type and percentage of specified building materials used in a build, landscaping and its maintenance as a part of new builds, and a dark-sky ordinance that would regulate light pollution from new commercial buildings.
“A fad now for commercial properties (is having a dark-sky ordinance),” said Kerr. “We can control the light and keep it on the commercial property and keep it out of bedroom windows.”
While the planning commission is carefully considering more stringent rules for new builds, it is also keenly aware of the potential negative outcomes from such regulations.
“A lot of commercial operations have a footprint that they have to follow,” said Trousdale County Planning Commission member Heather Bay. “(For example), Mt. Juliet has lost a lot of industry because their hardscapes are so difficult that manufacturing was not eligible to go to Mt. Juliet (because of all the regulations).”
Kerr added, “We sure don’t need to lose any industry.”
The planning commission still has a lot to consider before making any definite decisions about the current building ordinances, but it plans to further address this issue again in the near future.
