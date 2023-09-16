Homecoming at Trousdale County High School turned out to be more than expected in some ways.
On Sept. 8, the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department was called to investigate a security threat at Trousdale County High, and a student is now facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.
Although a weapon was not found at the school, the juvenile in question was charged with threatening mass violence at the school and was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, of which the firearms were found at the the student’s home.
According to Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield, after receiving a tip about the threat, sheriff’s deputies and school administrators launched an investigation.
The Office of Homeland Security and Mental Health Services also responded to the investigation.
“We were given a tip,” said Satterfield. “The tip was investigated. Law enforcement was called, and they intervened and did their investigation. Some of their investigation work is still ongoing.
“There was not a weapon at school. There was a threat. What is important is that it was reported by students and was acted upon by administrators immediately. We asked law enforcement to get involved, and they immediately took over the investigation.”
As a result of the investigation, the student in question has been expelled from Trousdale County High School in accordance with the school district’s zero tolerance policy.
“We are still working on the investigation,” said Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell. “The school has rules that they go by. Clint Satterfield has taken care of the school’s part, as far as zero tolerance and expelling the student. Any charges that come out of it will be up to us (sheriff’s department) to take care of.
“Although we didn’t have to send the SERT team (special emergency response team) into the school, if we see a red flag, we investigate. We did see a red flag on this, so we’re investigating it.”
Satterfield went on to express his appreciation for all involved in the ongoing investigation and in the containment of the threat.
“I thought that our students, administrators, and law enforcement did everything by the book,” said Satterfield. “They couldn’t have done any better. They really did an excellent job in handling this situation.”
Because the student is a minor, the case will be heard in juvenile court.
