Sue Shoulders Herron, age 87, passed away on July 30, 2021.
She was preceded in death by: parents Johnson & Arah Shoulders; infant sister, Betty Ann Shoulders; husband of 49 years, Dan P. Herron; great-granddaughter, Sophie Elena Dadej.
Survivors are: daughter, Betty Carol (Mike) Purcell of Gordonsville, VA; son, Danny
(Susan) Herron of Brentwood; grandchildren, Whitney Purcell, Meredith (Tim) Smith, Mary Patton Herron, Rob (Mary Lee) Herron; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Bigelow, Robert Herron, Fay Herron.
Mrs. Herron went to Carthage High School before attending Tennessee Tech, where she was on the Homecoming Court and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree at age 19. She began her teaching career at Pleasant Shade Elementary while her husband served in Korea, later earning her Master’s degree from MTSU. After moving to Sumner County in 1963, Mrs. Herron taught Biology and Chemistry during her 30-plus year career.
Throughout her life in Gallatin, Mrs. Herron was a member of First Baptist Church.
She actively participated in the College Women’s Study Club and was a supporter of all Gallatin High School activities, from sports to theater to competitive school fundraisers. Mrs. Herron served as the Beta Club sponsor and organized the Top
Thirty banquet annually. She was also an avid gardener, bird watcher, puzzle solver and bridge player.
Funeral was held Monday, Aug. 2 at Gallatin First Baptist Church with Dr. Travis Fleming, Rev. John Penfield, and Richard Stephenson officiating.
Active pallbearers were: Rob Herron, Don Boze, Bill Small, Clay Jackson, Tip
Vradenburg and James Robert Ramsey.
Interment was in Sumner Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Gallatin, TN — Starting Strong Ministry or Ivywildfoundation.org.
Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center, alexandergalla
tin.com, 615-502-0011, was in charge of arrangements.
