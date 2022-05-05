Life-long resident, family man, and school-board member Jason Sullivan recently turned in his resignation to the Trousdale County Board of Education, effective May 20, as he and his family will be moving out of Tennessee.
Sullivan was elected to the school board in 2020, representing District C.
“Serving has given me an education,” Sullivan said. “I always tried to make sure that the students were my No. 1 priority, but parents teachers, and staff were a close second. I always tried to consider everyone in my decision-making.”
His decision to resign came about when Sullivan and his family had the opportunity to relocate to Monroe County, Kentucky. The family farmhouse in which his wife, Janna, had grown up was available, and they did not want to see it sold and leave the family. The family home was built by Janna’s great-grandfather.
“He has done a superb job on the board, and we wish him the very best,” Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said.
Sullivan decided to run for the school board as his oldest child was about to start school, and his youngest was not far behind.
“A lot of people came to me and said the school board needs new members,” Sullivan said. “Many have not had a kid in school for years. It’s time for a change.”
Although he never wanted to become a career school-board member, he saw the importance of service to his family and community.
“I had a child going into kindergarten, and I wanted to have skin in the game,” Sullivan said. “The decisions I make will affect my kids as well.
“I started on the board at a crazy time. COVID made it another level of crazy, and there was some level of division on the board during that time. However, we have been very fortunate to have level-headed people on the school board and in the community. It has been an absolute pleasure for me to serve.”
The slot for the District C school-board seat will be filled during the county’s general election on Aug. 4. A special qualifying period for that seat will open from May 23 through June 10.
