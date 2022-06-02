Though the 2021-2022 school year officially ended for students on May 16, and Trousdale County Schools quickly transitioned and began its five-week summer learning camp on Tuesday.
The program is for rising first-graders through rising eighth-graders and meets at Trousdale County Elementary School.
“This (summer learning camp) is not summer school,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “It is not for students who have failed. It’s learning acceleration. Students will be introduced to state standards and curriculum that they will experience in the fall. It is not remediation ... it’s acceleration.
“We started planning for it (summer learning camp) right after Christmas. It is the second year we have done this. It was funded by the state in order to address learning loss due to the pandemic.”
Student registration for summer learning camp was held in waves. The first wave of students included those who participated in the program last year. The second wave of students to register were those who had been identified as needing acceleration, and the third wave was open enrollment.
Participation in the program allows students an opportunity to meet teachers as more than 70% of summer-camp students will have their teacher of record (teachers who they will have in the fall) for math and reading.
“They (the students) are getting our best teachers for those who need acceleration,” said Satterfield. “Our summer learning camp uses only certified teachers.”
“We are engaging students in learning. Last year, 90% of our students were present 90% of the time.”
While math and reading are key parts of the program, there is also time for relaxation.
“Each day students have an hour of free play ... recess,” said Satterfield.
This summer, Jim B. Satterfield Middle School Assistant Principal Landon Gulley is serving as the principal over the math program, and elementary teacher Genna Cothron is serving as the principal over reading.
“We try to reinforce a positive mindset and try to set up students for success going into the next school year,” said Cothron.
Gulley added, “Students learn in small groups. We cap at 15 students per class. We engage students in a fun learning environment with engaging activities that help build their confidence. When we’re not confident, we feel like we can’t, and we shut down. And if we have a mindset that we can’t, we probably won’t. I’ve had middle-school students (who participated in the summer learning camp last year) tell me that when they walked into school this year, they felt confident enough to raise their hand and answer questions. That is certainly significant.”
While the summer learning camp has already begun this summer, next year will holds another opportunity for parents and students to take advantage of the engaging learning experience.
