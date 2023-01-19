The Trousdale County Planning Commission continued discussions on Jan. 9 at the Trousdale County Community Center regarding more stringent building ordinances governing new commercial and industrial builds.
At a previous meeting on Nov. 17, the planning commission began exploring stricter building regulations, with the main focus on construction materials and building style.
“What we’ve been talking about for the last couple of months is the commercial building design guidelines,” said Trousdale County Planning Commission Chairman John Kerr. “We’ve talked about different kinds of materials that could be used on buildings.”
But moving forward in the development of a unified building code for new commercial and industrial construction in Trousdale County, the planning commission broadened its focus to also include more stringent regulations on tree preservation and landscape design, drainage and storm water management, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) parking lot requirements as part of a list created by the planning commission of items needing to be addressed.
“We discussed a list of things that we identified as wanting to include in these commercial and industrial design requirements,” said Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) Associate Community Planner Kealan Millies-Lucke. “We identified tree preservation, increased drainage requirements, and ADA-accessibility language into our parking lot design requirements.”
The planning commission will address the list of items containing areas of concern until all items have been addressed in the development of a unified building code. However, the process can be quite lengthy.
“This is a massive undertaking,” said Millies-Lucke. “We don’t want the (implementation of) design requirements to be slowed up while we’re developing the entire code. This is a process that is going to take us a while.”
Kerr added, “If we just try to (address the items) one at a time and work through them thoroughly, then, I think we can come up with a very good plan that we can rely on for the future for many, many years to come.”
Although the planning commission is looking at a thorough restructuring of building ordinances, the plan will likely be set in motion one step at a time and must still be approved by the Trousdale County Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.