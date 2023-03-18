On March 7, a special work session of the Trousdale County Commission was called with East Tennessee Natural Gas (ETNG), which is owned and operated by energy infrastructure company Enbridge, to discuss the proposed Ridgeline Expansion Project.
The project would provide natural gas to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) as one of the power generation options in replacing the old Kingston Fossil Plant in East Tennessee.
According to Enbridge officials, the purpose of the work session, which was open to the public, was to provide project updates and to present multiple draft renderings in an effort to gather feedback from commissioners and the community as to how the exterior design and solar field of the proposed compressor station (which is needed to run the roughly 117-mile pipeline) might look if the project should come to fruition.
“We greatly appreciate Mayor (Jack) McCall and the commission for allowing us to present an update and to gather feedback on our proposed project,” said Enbridge Manager of Stakeholder Engagement Art Haskins. “Public engagement is crucial to developing a project that supports development with the community’s interests in mind.”
Account coordinator Cameron Snow of public relations firm Hall Strategies (the firm that is working with Enbridge on local communications and stakeholder engagement in Tennessee) added, “Draft renderings (for the compressor station) were based on previous feedback to keep the design in keeping with the community’s agricultural heritage.”
At this time, the preferred property that Enbridge is considering for the compressor station is part of the Bratton farm, located off of Boat Dock Road in Hartsville.
Although Enbridge is trying to put good-neighbor policies in place concerning viewscape and noise level impacts, it remains unclear as to how much tax revenue the project will actually generate for Trousdale County.
“Enbridge is listening to what the community is saying,” said Trousdale County Commissioner David Thomas. “They are not putting an exposed compressor plant, like Columbia Gulf, right here in our town. They are making it look like a barn. It is going to be enclosed, so that helps with visual appeal, and it helps with the sound.
“What I’m still trying to figure out though is how Trousdale County gets any of that money that they (Enbridge) are having to pay in state taxes. As far as what Trousdale County will receive, we will receive something. Are we going to receive the $2.5 million that they kept throwing up on the screen? No. Even they (Enbridge) will tell you, no. The state is not just a clean pass through. They always like to keep their little bit (of tax money) too.”
If given the green light, this one-year proposed project will begin in the fall of 2025, but as indicated by Haskins, communications between Enbridge and Trousdale County should continue for quite some time.
“We look forward to ongoing conversations with residents and county officials as plans develop over the next couple of years,” said Haskins.
