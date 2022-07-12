Nikki Pezzopane and her 9-year-old son, Cameron Fica, relocated from San Diego, California, to Hartsville in March.
What might make the mother-and-son duo stand out in their new community is that they are published authors.
Two years ago, the co-authors decided to write and publish their first children’s book, “Slothee Wants Coffee.”
“We used to go back and forth to Costa Rica a lot,” said Pezzopane. “We came up with the idea (for the book) while we were in Costa Rica. One day, we were sitting in a café, and Cameron said, ‘Slothee coffee.’ When we couldn’t travel anymore because of the pandemic, we decided to write a book about traveling and coffee and sloths — kind of use the name — and we just went with it.
“The book has been out for a year. In the first year, we sold around 3,000 books. We just came out with our second book. That took about a year as well. So, it was about a one-year process for each book.”
Their soon-to-be-available second book is “Slothee Still Wants Coffee.”
“ ‘Slothee Still Wants Coffee’ is actually coming out at the end of this month,” Pezzopane said. “We were hoping to have the second book by now, but there are shipping delays.”
Pezzopane and Fica recently finished a book tour, where they held book signings and readings in coffee shops throughout the Midwest. However, because of shipping delays for their second book, they toured with their first.
“We ended up doing (the book tour) for our first book,” said Pezzopane. “We went up to CoffeeFest in Chicago. They have four annual shows for CoffeeFest, and we do about two of them. We’ve done Anaheim and Portland shows. We are doing Chicago and New York shows ... and Louisville’s. We do different coffee shows just to promote our book.
“When we went up to Chicago, we decided that if we were going up that far, we should do a loop at coffee shops that already support us. We actually went to 11 different states, did six book readings, and had a lot of fun. We did a little bit of everything. We did camping. We did cabins. We did hotels. We did waterparks. We got a sampler of the Midwest.”
Pezzopane and Fica
have written and self-published their books and have done all of their own book-tour planning.
“Cameron helped a lot in planning our tour,” said Pezzopane. “He’s very much into maps. For any kind of tour or event, I’m on the computer looking. I don’t have anybody else. It’s just us working on it.
“I am in marketing and social media, so I have a background in connecting with people. Everything I do is from self-research.”
The mother-son tandem has plans to continue publishing new books in the near future.
“We are coming out with a coloring activity book,” Pezzopane said. “We have plushes. We have puppets. We expanded just for fun.
“For the plushes, I scoped out a bunch of different people. I got samples. It works well. It really does help sell the books.”
To celebrate the first anniversary of ‘Slothee Wants Coffee,’ Pezzopane and Fica will hold a book signing and reading at SheBrews in Lafayette on Saturday. More information can be found on their website at slotheewantscoffee.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.